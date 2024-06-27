NatWest Group Executes Share Buyback

NatWest Group (GB:NWG) has released an update.

NatWest Group plc has reported the repurchase of 980,000 of its ordinary shares from UBS AG, London Branch, on June 27, 2024, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares, bought at prices ranging from 311.00 to 313.60 GBp, are intended to be cancelled. Following the transaction, the company will hold over 289 million shares in treasury, reducing the number of shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) to approximately 8.32 billion.

