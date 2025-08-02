Nature’s Sunshine Products Faces Business Risks Amid Evolving U.S. Trade Policies

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) has disclosed a new risk, in the Capital Markets category.

Nature’s Sunshine Products is facing significant business risks due to the evolving U.S. trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and other trade restrictions. These changes have introduced substantial uncertainty and volatility in financial markets, potentially leading to increased costs for materials required in their products. The inability to mitigate these costs through alternative suppliers or passing them on to consumers could adversely affect their operations. Furthermore, retaliatory tariffs and economic conditions may reduce demand for their products, impacting their overall business performance.

The average NATR stock price target is $21.50, implying 36.08% upside potential.

