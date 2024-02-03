Natural Resource Partners Handles Warrant Exercises

Natural Resource Partners (NRP) has released an update.

On January 29, 2024, Natural Resource Partners L.P. warrant holders exercised 462,165 warrants at a $34.00 strike price. The Partnership resolved the exercise on January 31, 2024, by distributing $10 million in cash and 198,767 common units. The 15-day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) just before the exercise date was $97.62. After this exercise, 1.08 million of the original 4.0 million warrants remain unexercised.

For further insights into NRP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.