Natural Health Trends Corp. Reports Q3 2025 Results

Natural Health Trends Corp ( (NHTC) ) has released its Q3 earnings.
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, markets premium personal care and wellness products under the NHT Global brand across Asia, the Americas, and Europe. In its third-quarter 2025 financial report, the company announced a 5% sequential increase in orders, despite a 5% year-over-year decline. The company is undergoing restructuring initiatives expected to save $1.5 million annually by mid-2026, and has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share.
Revenue for the third quarter was $9.5 million, an 11% decrease from the previous year, attributed to the timing of product promotions and presales. The company reported an operating loss of $495,000 and a net loss of $431,000, compared to a net income of $35,000 in the same quarter last year. The number of active members also saw a decline, standing at 28,030 as of September 30, 2025.
Year-to-date revenue decreased by 7% to $30 million, with an operating loss of $1.2 million. The company is focusing on cost optimization and relocating manufacturing to Asia as part of its restructuring efforts. These changes are expected to incur a one-time charge of $250,000 in the fourth quarter, with a reduction in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.10 per share starting next year.
Looking ahead, Natural Health Trends Corp. is investing in new technologies, including an AI-enabled marketing app, to drive member growth and engagement. The management remains focused on aligning costs with global sales performance to achieve sustainable growth and long-term value creation.