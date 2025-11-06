Natural Health Trends Corp. Reports Q3 2025 Results

Natural Health Trends Corp ( (NHTC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Natural Health Trends Corp presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, markets premium personal care and wellness products under the NHT Global brand across Asia, the Americas, and Europe. In its third-quarter 2025 financial report, the company announced a 5% sequential increase in orders, despite a 5% year-over-year decline. The company is undergoing restructuring initiatives expected to save $1.5 million annually by mid-2026, and has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share.

Revenue for the third quarter was $9.5 million, an 11% decrease from the previous year, attributed to the timing of product promotions and presales. The company reported an operating loss of $495,000 and a net loss of $431,000, compared to a net income of $35,000 in the same quarter last year. The number of active members also saw a decline, standing at 28,030 as of September 30, 2025.

Year-to-date revenue decreased by 7% to $30 million, with an operating loss of $1.2 million. The company is focusing on cost optimization and relocating manufacturing to Asia as part of its restructuring efforts. These changes are expected to incur a one-time charge of $250,000 in the fourth quarter, with a reduction in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.10 per share starting next year.

Looking ahead, Natural Health Trends Corp. is investing in new technologies, including an AI-enabled marketing app, to drive member growth and engagement. The management remains focused on aligning costs with global sales performance to achieve sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue