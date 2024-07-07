Natural Cool Holdings Settles Subsidiary’s Debts

Natural Cool Holdings Limited (SG:5IF) has released an update.

Natural Cool Holdings Limited has reached a settlement agreement with its subsidiary Natural Cool Investments Pte. Ltd. (‘NCI’) and its creditors for the voluntary winding-up process initiated in August 2022. The settlement pertains to approximately S$2.2 million in intercompany debts owed by related entities to NCI. The High Court of Singapore has granted an order authorizing the settlement, as a result of negotiations between the company, the liquidators, and the creditors’ committee.

For further insights into SG:5IF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.