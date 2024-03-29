Natura & Co Prepares for Upcoming Shareholders Meeting

Natura & Co Holding Sa (NTCOY) has released an update.

Natura & Co Holding S.A. has reported to the SEC that its Board of Directors, meeting on March 26, 2024, has unanimously recommended proposals for the upcoming Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting. These recommendations include electing nine Board members for a two-year term, defining the annual global remuneration for the company’s managers, and amending the company’s bylaws to reflect changes in capital stock. The Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting is scheduled for April 26, 2024.

For further insights into NTCOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.