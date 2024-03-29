Natura &Co Declares Q1 2024 Equity Interest

Natura & Co Holding Sa (NTCOY) has released an update.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. has announced that its Board of Directors approved the distribution of interest on equity for Q1 of fiscal year 2024, amounting to a gross total of R$44,853,437.89. This decision corresponds to an estimated R$0.032416 per share before taxes, with payments to be made within the fiscal year. Shareholders will see this reflected in the final shareholding position on April 8, 2024, with shares trading ex-rights from April 9, 2024.

For further insights into NTCOY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.