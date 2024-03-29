Natura &Co Announces Q1 2024 Equity Interest

Natura & Co Holding Sa (NTCOY) has released an update.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. has announced a distribution of interest on equity for the first quarter of 2024 amounting to R$44.85 million, which translates to an estimated R$0.032416 per share before taxes. Shareholders will see a 15% income tax withholding, netting an estimated value of R$0.027554 per share, with payments to be made during the fiscal year on a yet-to-be-determined date. Additionally, the company has adjusted the dividend value per share to R$0.707658 due to changes in treasury shares.

