Nativo Resources Expands Gold Mining Operations in Peru

Nativo Resources Plc has published an updated corporate presentation on its website, highlighting its recent activities and strategic moves in gold mining and exploration in Peru. The company has taken significant steps to expand its operations, including a joint venture for the Tesoro Gold Concession and acquiring full ownership of the Morrocota Gold Mine. These initiatives aim to enhance production and potentially increase profitability by establishing its own gold ore processing plant.

Nativo Resources Plc is a company involved in gold mining and exploration projects in Peru. It has a 50:50 joint venture to operate the Tesoro Gold Concession and has begun production and sales of ore. Nativo is set to acquire a 100% interest in the Morrocota Gold Mine, with production expected by the end of Q1 2025. The company also holds the Ana Lucia Polymetallic concession and is exploring strategies to exploit tailings deposits for gold recovery.

