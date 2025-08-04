Nativo Resources Converts Loan Notes to Shares, Expands Market Presence

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Echo Energy ( (GB:NTVO) ).

Nativo Resources Plc announced the conversion of £50,000 worth of interest-free convertible loan notes into 33,176,720 new ordinary shares. These shares are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM on 8 August 2025. This conversion increases the company’s total voting rights to 323,469,395, potentially impacting shareholder interests and market positioning.

More about Echo Energy

Nativo Resources Plc is a gold-focused mining company with interests in Peru. The company engages in primary gold mining, gold ore processing, and the recovery of gold from tailings. It has acquired or optioned several projects for development and aims to expand further. Nativo’s immediate goal is to scale operations on the Tesoro Gold Concession, focusing on the Bonanza and Morrocota mines. Additionally, Nativo plans to allocate portions of its free cash flow and future fundraises to Bitcoin purchases, holding Bitcoin as a long-term treasury reserve asset.

Average Trading Volume: 17,961,104

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £616.9K

