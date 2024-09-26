Nativo Resources Appoints Expert to Boost Peru Ventures

Echo Energy (GB:NTVO) has released an update.

Nativo Resources plc welcomes Andrew Peter Harry Donovan as a new Non-Executive Director, bringing extensive financial and investment banking expertise to the company’s board, as they advance their precious metals strategy in Peru. Donovan, with a background as a Chartered Accountant and investment banking experience, currently holds no shares in the company but is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of Nativo’s joint venture operations in precious metals mining.

For further insights into GB:NTVO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.