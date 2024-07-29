Native Mineral Resources’ Strategic Project Updates

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. (AU:NMR) has released an update.

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. provided an update on their projects, revealing no fieldwork in the June quarter but completion of detailed interpretations at their Palmerville site in Queensland, leading to the identification of 16 new targets. The company also announced a $2.2 million capital raise and completed the first tranche of share placement. Additionally, they terminated their agreement for the Mclaughlin Lake project in Manitoba, Canada, and relinquished their Arcoona project in Western Australia.

