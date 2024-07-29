Native Mineral Resources Posts Quarterly Cash Flow

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. (AU:NMR) has released an update.

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. reported a decrease in cash and cash equivalents after accounting for operating, investing, and financing activities in their quarterly cash flow report ending June 2024. The company faced significant cash outflows from operating activities and minor investing activities, partially offset by the net cash inflow from financing activities, including proceeds from issuing convertible debt securities. Overall, the balance sheet reflects challenges in liquidity with an operational net cash use of $508,000 for the quarter and a year-to-date deficit of $3,020,000.

