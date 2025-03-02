National Storage REIT Updates FY25 Interim Distribution

National Storage REIT ( (AU:NSR) ) has provided an update.

National Storage REIT has announced an update to a previous announcement regarding its interim distribution for the fiscal year 2025. The distribution relates to a six-month period ending on December 31, 2024, and involves fully paid ordinary units stapled securities. This update is significant for stakeholders as it provides clarity on the financial performance and distribution strategy of the company, potentially impacting investor decisions and market positioning.

More about National Storage REIT

National Storage REIT operates in the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on providing storage solutions. The company offers fully paid ordinary units stapled securities and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code NSR.

YTD Price Performance: -7.69%

Average Trading Volume: 3,937,575

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$2.98B

For a thorough assessment of NSR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.