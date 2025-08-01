National Retail Properties Promotes Joshua Lewis to EVP

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from National Retail Properties ( (NNN) ) is now available.

On August 1, 2025, NNN REIT, Inc. announced the promotion of Joshua P. Lewis to Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer. With this promotion, Mr. Lewis will lead the company’s real estate investments and participate in the Executive Severance and Change of Control Plan. The terms of his employment include a base salary of $375,000, eligibility for performance-based bonuses, equity awards, and participation in company benefit plans. The Executive Severance Plan, adopted on January 19, 2022, outlines severance benefits for designated employees, including Mr. Lewis, in cases of termination without cause or for good reason, and during change of control events.

The most recent analyst rating on (NNN) stock is a Hold with a $45.00 price target.

NNN Stock Analysis

According to TipRanks' AI Analyst, NNN is a Outperform.

National Retail Properties scores well due to its strong financial performance and effective cash flow management. While the stock faces some short-term technical weakness, its valuation appears reasonable, supported by a strong dividend yield. The recent successful notes sale further strengthens the company’s financial flexibility. Key challenges include tenant defaults and the potential impact of cap rate compression, but overall, the company is positioned for stability and moderate growth.



More about National Retail Properties

Average Trading Volume: 1,069,687

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $7.75B



