National Fuel Gas Details Utility Rate Case and Projections

National Fuel Gas Company has released a supplemental investor presentation detailing their Utility segment’s current rate case in New York. The presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures, which the Company believes offer investors a clearer picture of ongoing operations, cash flow, and comparative performance. Forward-looking statements within the presentation and the accompanying press release highlight the Company’s future earnings estimates but also caution that actual results may vary due to various factors like regulatory changes, market conditions, and operational challenges. These projections do not account for potential future acquisitions or divestitures.

