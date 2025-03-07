National CineMedia Reports 2024 Financial Results

National Cinemedia ( (NCMI) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information National Cinemedia presented to its investors.

National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) operates the largest cinema advertising platform in the U.S., connecting brands with audiences through movies and pop culture. The company recently reported its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2024 results, highlighting a revenue of $86.3 million for the quarter, marking the fifth consecutive quarter exceeding guidance. Despite a 5.1% decrease in quarterly revenue compared to the previous year, the company noted the success of films like Wicked and Moana 2, which bolstered cinema attendance.

Key financial metrics revealed a decrease in total revenue for the year by 7.3% to $240.8 million, attributed to a reduced movie slate due to industry strikes. However, the operating loss significantly decreased from $180.9 million in 2023 to $19.5 million in 2024. Adjusted OIBDA for the year also saw a decline to $45.7 million from $52.7 million in the previous year. For the fourth quarter, net income increased slightly to $24.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share.

Looking ahead, National CineMedia anticipates first-quarter 2025 revenue between $34.0 million and $36.0 million, with expected challenges due to reduced government advertising spend and tariff uncertainties. Despite these hurdles, the company remains optimistic about the first half of 2025, citing strong sales pacing for the second quarter.

The company continues to focus on leveraging its NCMx data platform to drive measurable ROI for advertisers, aiming to maintain its leadership position in cinema advertising while enhancing audience engagement with compelling content.