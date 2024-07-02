National Australia Bank Voting Power Shifts

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited has reported changes in the control of voting shares, with their associated entities now controlling a smaller percentage than previously disclosed. The current control stands at 0.023% of ordinary shares, a decrease from the last notice’s 0.045%. Key entities involved in the management and control of these shares include JBWere Limited, Bank of New Zealand, CPU Share Plans Pty Limited, and OneVue Limited.

For further insights into AU:NAB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.