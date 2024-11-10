National Australia Bank Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

National Australia Bank Limited (AU:NAB) has released an update.

National Australia Bank Limited has announced an update to its ongoing share buy-back program, revealing that it repurchased 275,410 ordinary shares on the previous day, adding to a total of over 71 million shares bought back so far. This buy-back initiative is part of NAB’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

