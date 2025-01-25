Nath Bio-Genes Releases Q3 FY25 Financial Results

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd. ( (IN:NATHBIOGEN) ) is now available.

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Limited has released an investor presentation detailing its unaudited financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024. This release provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance for the third quarter and the first nine months of the fiscal year 2025, which may impact its market positioning and investor confidence.

More about Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd.

Nath Bio-Genes (India) Limited operates in the agricultural sector, focusing on the development and distribution of high-quality seeds for various crops. The company aims to enhance crop yield and quality, contributing to the agricultural productivity in India.

YTD Price Performance: -7.83%

Average Trading Volume: 3,641

Current Market Cap: 3.35B INR

