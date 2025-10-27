Natera’s PROCEED-CRC Study: A Step Forward in Early Cancer Detection

Natera Inc. ((NTRA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: The PROCEED-CRC study, officially titled ‘Prospective Collection of Samples to Enable the Development of Natera Screening Assay for Early Cancer Detection,’ aims to collect blood samples from individuals at average risk of colorectal cancer. This study is significant as it seeks to develop a blood-based screening test for early cancer detection, potentially transforming how colorectal cancer is diagnosed.

Intervention/Treatment: The study involves the collection of whole blood samples from participants aged 40 and older who are planning or intending to undergo asymptomatic screening colonoscopy. These samples will be used for research and development of a new screening assay.

Study Design: This observational cohort study is prospective in nature, meaning it follows participants over time to observe outcomes. There is no specific intervention model or masking involved, as the primary purpose is to gather data for assay development.

Study Timeline: The study began recruiting on September 23, 2024, with the latest update submitted on January 28, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing recruitment efforts.

Market Implications: This study update could positively influence Natera Inc.’s stock performance by showcasing their commitment to innovative cancer detection solutions. As the demand for non-invasive cancer screening methods grows, successful development of this assay could position Natera ahead of competitors in the diagnostics industry.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue