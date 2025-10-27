Natera Inc.’s New Prenatal Test Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Genetic Screening

Natera Inc. ((NTRA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Natera Inc. is conducting a study titled ‘EXpanding Prenatal Cell Free DNA Screening Across moNogenic Disorders (EXPAND).’ The study aims to develop and validate a single-gene Non-Invasive Prenatal Test (sgNIPT) for conditions like cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, and thalassemias. This test could provide crucial information about potential genetic disorders in unborn children, especially when traditional reproductive partner screening is unavailable.

Intervention/Treatment: The study is testing a device called Single-gene Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (sgNIPT). This device is designed to assess the risk of single-gene disorders in fetuses, particularly when prenatal diagnostic testing is not feasible.

Study Design: The study is observational with a case-only model and a prospective time perspective. It involves collecting blood samples from pregnant participants and, if necessary, cheek swabs from newborns to gather DNA samples for analysis.

Study Timeline: The study began on January 21, 2025, with the latest update submitted on October 8, 2025. These dates mark the progress and ongoing nature of the research, indicating that it is currently in the recruiting phase.

Market Implications: This study could significantly impact Natera’s stock performance by enhancing its portfolio of prenatal testing solutions. As the demand for non-invasive prenatal testing grows, successful validation of sgNIPT could position Natera ahead of competitors in the genetic testing market.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

