Nasus Pharma Ltd. Secures Additional Funding from IPO Over-Allotment

Nasus Pharma Ltd. ( (NSRX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, Nasus Pharma Ltd. announced the closure of a partial exercise of the over-allotment option from its initial public offering, resulting in net proceeds of approximately $28,000. This brings the total net proceeds from the IPO to around $8.8 million, which will be used to further develop their intranasal Epinephrine program and for general corporate purposes. The successful IPO and additional funding are expected to bolster Nasus Pharma’s position in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the field of intranasal therapeutics.

The most recent analyst rating on (NSRX) stock is a Buy with a $22.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nasus Pharma Ltd. stock, see the NSRX Stock Forecast page.

More about Nasus Pharma Ltd.

Nasus Pharma Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development of intranasal therapeutics. The company is primarily engaged in advancing its intranasal Epinephrine program, which is aimed at addressing severe allergic reactions.

Average Trading Volume: 55,317

