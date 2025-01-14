Narryer Metals Director Increases Stake with Share Acquisition

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An announcement from Narryer Metals Limited ( (AU:NYM) ) is now available.

Narryer Metals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest in its securities. Gavin England, a director of the company, has increased his holdings by acquiring 222,222 fully paid ordinary shares for a consideration of $10,000, priced at $0.045 per share. This acquisition raises England’s total holding in the company to 4,949,555 fully paid ordinary shares, reflecting his belief in the company’s potential and possibly impacting investor perception positively.

More about Narryer Metals Limited

YTD Price Performance: 8.16%

Average Trading Volume: 799,637

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

