Narf Industries Pursues Growth with Social Cyber Platform

Cyba Plc (GB:NARF) has released an update.

Narf Industries Plc is accelerating the commercialisation of its AI-powered Social Cyber platform, securing a $1.3 million contract with the U.S. Air Force to aid product development. The company has shifted its strategic focus to address security vulnerabilities in open-source software, and is seeing increasing interest from government and industry partners for a joint venture to expand its market reach. With projected revenues of not less than $5 million for the year ending March 2025, Narf is poised for significant growth in the cybersecurity sector.

