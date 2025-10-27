NAOS Ex-50 Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. ( (AU:NAC) ).

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of October 28, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 1,730,149 ordinary fully paid securities, with an additional 55,995 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 41,103

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

