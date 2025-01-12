NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited Releases December 2024 Portfolio Update

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd. ( (AU:NAC) ) has issued an update.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited released its monthly net tangible asset and portfolio update as of December 31, 2024. The company’s investment portfolio, excluding resource companies, aims for long-term exposure to slightly larger Australian public emerging companies. The portfolio has faced fluctuations in performance over the years, with recent returns showing variability. Despite this, NAOS continues to offer a sustainable dividend yield and focuses on responsible investing practices. The company’s financial structure includes a market capitalization of $20.1 million and a gross portfolio value of $37.8 million.

More about NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Co. Ltd.

NAOS Ex-50 Opportunities Company Limited is part of NAOS Asset Management, a specialist fund manager that provides concentrated exposure to quality public and private emerging companies in Australia, excluding resource companies. The company focuses on responsible investing with a positive impact, managing three listed investment companies and a private investment fund for around 6,500 investors. NAOS is also B Corp Certified, emphasizing high standards in social, environmental, and governance factors.

YTD Price Performance: -7.14%

Average Trading Volume: 78,649

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

