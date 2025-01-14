Nanya Technology’s Q4 2024 Financial Performance Overview

Nanya Technology Corporation ( (NNYAF) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nanya Technology Corporation presented to its investors.

Nanya Technology Corporation, a member of the Formosa Plastics Group, is a company that provides key components for the electronic industry, specializing in research and development, design, manufacturing, and sales of consumer and Low Power DRAM products. For the fourth quarter of 2024, Nanya Technology reported a sales revenue of NT$ 6,575 million, marking a 19.2% decrease compared to the previous quarter. The company faced a gross loss of NT$ 695 million and a net loss of NT$ 1,574 million with a negative gross margin of 10.6% and a net margin of 23.9%. The earnings per share stood at NT$ -0.51 for the quarter.

Despite the quarterly challenges, the company noted a 14.2% increase in sales revenue for the fiscal year 2024 compared to the previous year. Nanya’s strategic investments are reflected in its substantial CAPEX budget of NT$ 26 billion for 2024, with significant spending deferred to 2025. The company is advancing its production capabilities with the ramp-up of its 8Gb DDR4 and 16Gb DDR5, expecting to account for over 30% of total output by 2025. Additionally, Nanya is actively collaborating with strategic partners to explore opportunities driven by the growing demand for AI edge computing.

Nanya Technology has received several accolades for its sustainability efforts, including inclusion in the DJSI World Index for four consecutive years and attaining its first MSCI ESG AA rating. As the company moves forward, it remains committed to enhancing its manufacturing efficiency and product quality to meet market demand. The outlook for 2025 includes continued investment in technology and strategic partnerships to capitalize on emerging market opportunities.