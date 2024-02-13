NanoString Tech Initiates Chapter 11 Proceedings with Asset Sale Plans

NanoString Tech (NSTG) has released an update.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. and its subsidiaries, collectively known as the Debtors, have voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. They served a Notice of Commencement to relevant parties and provided a link for additional case details. The company included forward-looking statements in its Form 8-K, detailing plans to sell assets and continue operations during bankruptcy proceedings. However, they caution that these statements are not guarantees and actual results may differ, highlighting the uncertainties and risks associated with the bankruptcy process and its impact on the company’s future.

For further insights into NSTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.