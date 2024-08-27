Nanosonics Announces 2024 Sustainability Commitments

Nanosonics Limited (AU:NAN) has released an update.

Nanosonics Limited has released its Sustainability Report for the fiscal year 2024, emphasizing its commitment to infection prevention and the well-being of customers, partners, employees, and the broader community. The report outlines the company’s sustainability approach, progress towards FY24 goals, and sets new targets for FY25. It also addresses material issues and governance related to the company’s sustainability efforts.

