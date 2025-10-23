Nanologica AB Sees Sales Surge and Expands Market Reach in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Nanologica AB ( (SE:NICA) ).

Nanologica AB reported a significant increase in net sales for Q3 2025, reaching SEK 2,843 thousand, compared to SEK 611 thousand in the previous year. The company also reduced its operating loss and received several orders for its NLAB Saga® product, including a notable entry into the insulin market with a Chinese manufacturer, indicating a positive shift in market engagement and potential growth opportunities.

More about Nanologica AB

Nanologica AB operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and production of silica-based purification media, notably the NLAB Saga® product line. The company targets markets such as pharmaceuticals, with recent engagements in the insulin sector.

Average Trading Volume: 135,555

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK118M

