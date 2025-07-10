Nanologica AB Expands Market Reach Amid Financial Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nanologica AB ( (SE:NICA) ) has issued an announcement.

Nanologica AB reported an increase in net sales for the second quarter of 2025, despite a continued operating loss. The company received significant orders for its NLAB Saga® product from new customers in China and the US, marking its entry into the North American market. Additionally, Flerie Invest AB increased its ownership in Nanologica, prompting a mandatory bid offer, which the board advised shareholders to reject.

More about Nanologica AB

Nanologica AB operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of nanoporous silica for drug delivery and chromatography applications. The company is expanding its market presence with recent orders from new customers in China and the US.

Average Trading Volume: 314,841

Current Market Cap: SEK96.31M

For a thorough assessment of NICA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue