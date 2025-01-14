Nanollose Ltd. Announces Director’s Change in Securities Interest

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Nanollose Ltd. ( (AU:NC6) ) has provided an update.

Nanollose Ltd. announced a change in the interests of its director, Dr. Wayne Best, in the company’s securities. The change involved the lapsing of 2,000,000 performance rights, affecting his indirect interests associated with director-related entities. This adjustment reflects a shift in the director’s investment position within the company but maintains the overall number of ordinary shares and options held, potentially impacting stakeholders’ perceptions of internal company dynamics.

More about Nanollose Ltd.

Nanollose Ltd. operates in the technology and material science industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative plant-free cellulose solutions. The company primarily provides sustainable alternatives to conventional fabrics and textiles, targeting markets that prioritize environmental responsibility.

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 258,367

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.74M

Learn more about NC6 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.