Nanollose Announces General Meeting Details

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts and uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Nanollose Ltd. ( (AU:NC6) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nanollose Limited has announced the date and details of its upcoming General Meeting, inviting shareholders to participate either in person or via proxy. The meeting is scheduled for February 20, 2025, in Western Australia, and aims to engage shareholders in important company matters that may impact their shareholdings.

More about Nanollose Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -5.56%

Average Trading Volume: 272,683

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$3.55M

Learn more about NC6 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.