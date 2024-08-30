Nanoco Group Faces Revenue Shortfall

Nanoco Group plc (GB:NANO) has released an update.

Nanoco Group plc, a leading developer of cadmium-free quantum dots, has announced it will not receive further orders for its first generation sensing materials from its European customer, and their Joint Development Agreement has been terminated. This results in an expected revenue for FY25 to be 25% below the current forecasts. Despite this setback, the company is exploring small scale market opportunities in various sectors and continues to work on second generation sensing materials with its Asian customer.

