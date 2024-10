Nanoco Group plc (GB:NANO) has released an update.

Nanoco Group PLC has successfully completed its share buyback program, returning a total of £33 million to shareholders in 2024. The company, known for its cadmium-free quantum dots, repurchased over 18 million shares at an average price of 16.15 pence per share. This move highlights Nanoco’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:NANO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.