Nanoco Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Nanoco Group plc, a leader in cadmium-free quantum dots and nanomaterials production, has announced the repurchase and imminent cancellation of 203,881 of its ordinary shares, at a price of 12.02 pence per share. This buyback, part of a previously announced programme, will leave the company with 197,429,221 shares in issue, thus adjusting the total voting rights available to shareholders. The company specializes in the development of non-toxic quantum dots for use in electronics and other industries.

