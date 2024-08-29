Nanoco Advances Share Buyback Program

Nanoco Group plc (GB:NANO) has released an update.

Nanoco Group plc, a leader in cadmium-free quantum dots production, has announced the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 189,715 of its own shares at 14 pence each, as part of its share buyback program initiated on April 11, 2024. This transaction will leave the company with 199,387,260 shares in issue, which will represent the total voting rights. Nanoco specializes in nanomaterials for various electronics industry applications and holds a robust patent-protected IP portfolio.

For further insights into GB:NANO stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.