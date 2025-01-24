Nanjing Sample Technology Signs New Property Management Contract

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

An announcement from Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1708) ) is now available.

Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. has entered into a new Entrusted Property Management Services Contract with Haihui Wanjia, effective from February 1, 2025, to December 31, 2027. This agreement involves Haihui Wanjia providing comprehensive property management services for the company’s industrial park, aligning with the continuing connected transactions under the Hong Kong Listing Rules. The contract will involve management service fees totaling RMB2,120,172.96 annually, subject to reporting and annual review requirements but exempt from independent shareholders’ approval.

More about Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. operates within the property management industry, providing a range of services including security, cleaning, gardening, and maintenance for industrial parks. The company focuses on managing systems and facilities within these parks, ensuring smooth operations and maintenance.

YTD Price Performance: -16.67%

Average Trading Volume: 32,794

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$257.4M

For detailed information about 1708 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.