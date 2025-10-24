Nanjing Sample Technology Announces EGM for Asset Disposal

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1708) ) has provided an update.

Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to discuss the proposed disposal of certain sale assets through a public tender. This decision, which requires shareholder approval, is part of the company’s strategic efforts to optimize its asset portfolio and potentially enhance its financial position. The outcome of the EGM could significantly impact the company’s operations and its stakeholders, as it involves the authorization of directors to execute necessary actions to facilitate the disposal.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1708) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about Nanjing Sample Technology Co., Ltd. Class H

Average Trading Volume: 76,681

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$233.7M



