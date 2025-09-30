Nanfang Communication Holdings Announces Further Variation in Disposal Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Nanfang Communication Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1617) ) is now available.

Nanfang Communication Holdings Ltd. has announced a further variation to the terms of a very substantial disposal. The company has entered into a second supplemental agreement to amend the Sale and Purchase Agreement, confirming that the completion date will be on or before October 15, 2025. This move is expected to impact the company’s operations and could have implications for its shareholders and potential investors.

Nanfang Communication Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the communication industry. It is primarily involved in the production and sale of communication products and services.

