Nanfang Communication Announces Further Variation to Disposal Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Nanfang Communication Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:1617) ).

Nanfang Communication Holdings Limited announced a further variation to the terms of a very substantial disposal involving Pacific Smart and Dongshan Precision. The fourth supplemental agreement outlines the arrangements for withholding tax payments related to the sale and purchase agreement, including estimated and actual tax amounts, payment processes, and the return of a tax payment deposit.

More about Nanfang Communication Holdings Ltd.

Nanfang Communication Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on substantial disposals and transactions within the communication industry.

Average Trading Volume: 8,159,238

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$187M

Learn more about 1617 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue