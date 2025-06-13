Nanalysis Scientific Closes $2 Million Note Offering

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Nanalysis Scientific ( (TSE:NSCI) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. has successfully closed its offering of 12% unsecured promissory notes, raising $2 million in gross proceeds. The funds will be used for general corporate purposes and ongoing business operations. The notes, maturing in 2027, offer an annual interest rate of 12%, with the option for interest payments in cash or common shares, subject to TSXV approval. As part of the offering, Nanalysis issued 1,600,000 common shares to lenders, representing 20% of the principal amount of the notes. This financial move is expected to support the company’s operational stability and growth, enhancing its position in the scientific equipment and security services markets.

More about Nanalysis Scientific

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. operates in two primary business segments: Scientific Equipment and Security Services. The company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers for laboratory and industrial markets, with products like the NMReady-60™ and a 100MHz platform. Their devices are used across various industries such as oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, and more. Additionally, they provide airport security equipment maintenance in Canada and commercial security equipment services in North America.

Average Trading Volume: 63,086

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$28.87M

