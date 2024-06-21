Nan Nan Resources Posts Remarkable Profit Recovery

Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited (HK:1229) has released an update.

Nan Nan Resources Enterprise Limited reported a significant turnaround with a net profit of HK$37,697,000 for the year ended 31 March 2024, compared to a net loss of HK$59,038,000 the previous year. This recovery is highlighted by a substantial gain on fair value changes of convertible bonds and reduced finance costs, despite a decrease in revenue. The company’s total comprehensive income for the year also improved, with HK$44,458,000 recorded, moving away from a comprehensive loss of HK$96,873,000 in 2023.

For further insights into HK:1229 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.