Nameson Holdings Reports Steady Growth in 2024 Interim Results

Nameson Holdings Ltd. (HK:1982) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers: Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Nameson Holdings Ltd. reported a 2.2% increase in revenue to HK$2,786.2 million and an 11.1% rise in gross profit for the first half of 2024. The company’s net profit saw a modest growth of 2.4% compared to the same period last year, reflecting steady performance. The interim dividend per share was slightly up to 9.8 HK cents, signaling confidence in future profitability.

For further insights into HK:1982 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.