Nakiki SE Announces Managerial Share Transaction

windeln.de ( (DE:WDL1) ) has provided an announcement.

Nakiki SE, a company involved in financial transactions, has announced a managerial transaction involving Andreas Wegerich, a member of its managing body. The transaction involved the partial return of 60,000 shares out of 400,000 shares that were previously lent as part of a securities lending transaction. This move reflects internal adjustments in the company’s share management, potentially impacting its market operations and stakeholder interests.

More about windeln.de

Average Trading Volume: 13,482

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €2.49M

