Nakayama Steel Reports Decline in Sales but Boosts Operating Profit

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nakayama Steel Works,Ltd. ( (JP:5408) ) has provided an update.

Nakayama Steel Works, Ltd. reported a decline in net sales by 18.4% for the three months ending June 30, 2025, compared to the same period in the previous year. Despite the decrease in sales, the company managed to achieve a significant increase in operating profit by 31.1%, indicating improved operational efficiency. The company also announced a reduction in its annual dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting a cautious approach in response to market conditions.

More about Nakayama Steel Works,Ltd.

Nakayama Steel Works, Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the steel industry. It focuses on the production and distribution of steel products, catering to various industrial needs.

Average Trading Volume: 255,354

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen34.76B

For an in-depth examination of 5408 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue