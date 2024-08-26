Nakabayashi Co. Forecasts Profit Surge Amidst Steady Sales

Nakabayashi Co., Ltd. (JP:7987) has released an update.

Nakabayashi Co., Ltd. has reported a slight increase in net sales for the first quarter ending June 2024, and forecasts steady growth for the full year with significant improvements in operating and ordinary profits. The company, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, also maintains its annual dividend payout forecast at 22 yen per share. Despite a modest performance in the quarter, the full-year outlook remains optimistic with expected substantial gains in profitability.

