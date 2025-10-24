Nagase & Co. Announces Financial Statement Corrections

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nagase & Co ( (JP:8012) ) has provided an announcement.

Nagase & Co., Ltd. announced corrections to its Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The corrections involve a reclassification between cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses, which do not affect the operating profit or any figures below it. This adjustment stems from a review by a manufacturing subsidiary of the Prinova Group, and the figures for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, already reflect these changes. The announcement is primarily an internal accounting adjustment and is not expected to have significant implications for stakeholders.

More about Nagase & Co

Nagase & Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, providing a wide range of products and services including chemicals, plastics, electronics, and life sciences. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on leveraging its global network to deliver innovative solutions to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 212,639

Current Market Cap: Yen352.7B

