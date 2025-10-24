Nagase & Co. Announces Correction to Financial Briefing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nagase & Co ( (JP:8012) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nagase & Co., Ltd. has announced a correction to its FY2025 First Quarter Financial Briefing due to a reclassification of manufacturing costs by its subsidiary, Prinova Group. This adjustment, which only affects the classification between cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses, does not impact the company’s operating profit or any figures below it, ensuring stakeholders that the financial health remains unaffected.

More about Nagase & Co

Nagase & Co., Ltd. operates in the trading industry, focusing on a diverse range of products and services including chemicals, electronics, and life sciences. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for its extensive network and market presence in various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 212,639

Current Market Cap: Yen352.7B

Find detailed analytics on 8012 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue